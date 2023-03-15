Manchester City ace Kevin de Bruyne reckons that this is the toughest Premier League campaign he has ever experienced. Four-time league champion De Bruyne has been involved in some epic title races with Liverpool in the past and this time they are battling Arsenal for the trophy.

The Gunners are currently five points clear as the race hits the final quarter. But the Belgian midfielder insists it’s not just Arsenal who are better, he believes that the hele league has gotten stronger. How did your team get on this weekend? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aSCHoCGZhL — Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2023 Ahead of Tuesday night’s decider against Leipzig for a Champions League quarterfinals, he says: “I think the league has changed a bit.

“The lower teams they are able to spend more money and buy more quality players. FULL-TIME | Through to the #UCL quarter-finals! 💥



🔵 7-0 ⚫️ #ManCity pic.twitter.com/Nzgp34Wzua — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 14, 2023 “I feel like all 20 teams have so much quality and I think the level of difficulty of beating all these teams is getting tougher and tougher.” City next take on Burnley this Saturday for a place in the FA Cup semifinals.