Erling Haaland and his teammates have been celebrating a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, which was confirmed on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola warned his Premier League champions dat die jol nou uit is before Wednesday night’s clash with Brighton.

But it’s back to business on Wednesday night, with City on a 14-match unbeaten run heading into their final two league matches.

🔵 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🔵



We travel to the South Coast for our penultimate @PremierLeague clash of the season 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/4Q0CcqVFZ0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 24, 2023

And with the club eyeing an FA Cup and Champions League treble in next month’s finals, Guardiola says his players know what they must bring to the party.

He explains: “They have the party after the game. I don’t know how they feel. They have to be ready to run a lot.