Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola warned his Premier League champions dat die jol nou uit is before Wednesday night’s clash with Brighton.
Erling Haaland and his teammates have been celebrating a fifth Premier League title in six seasons, which was confirmed on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest.
But it’s back to business on Wednesday night, with City on a 14-match unbeaten run heading into their final two league matches.
🔵 𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗛![CDATA[]]>𝗗![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗬 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 24, 2023
We travel to the South Coast for our penultimate @PremierLeague clash of the season 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/4Q0CcqVFZ0
And with the club eyeing an FA Cup and Champions League treble in next month’s finals, Guardiola says his players know what they must bring to the party.
He explains: “They have the party after the game. I don’t know how they feel. They have to be ready to run a lot.
“The players set the standards, they have to maintain it.”
POV: you’re a #PL champion! 🏆@ManCity pic.twitter.com/bbL46WreYI— Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2023
Guardiola had high praise for opposition coach Roberto de Zerbi, having assured the Seagulls of continental football for the first time in their history after taking over from Graham Potter in September.
He adds: “Roberto is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years. There is no team playing in the way they play. I try to learn a lot.”
Pep Guardiola is full of praise and admiration for Roberto De Zerbi 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bxl9CY90hR— Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2023
Sixth-placed Brighton have some unfinished business of their own, with Alexis Mac Allister targeting a Europa League place ahead of the final weekend.
Three points clear of Aston Villa in seven - the Europa Conference League spot - the Argentina yster says: “We know we need one more point to get into the Europa League and we will try.”