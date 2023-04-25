Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury scare appears to be bad, because his wife Rachel is even asking mense to bid.
The Bok captain's vrou posted a cryptic Instagram post on Monday, with a photo of Kolisi's strapped hand with the word Jesus written on it. In it, she asks “brothers and sisters” to pray with them.
Kolisi picked up a knee injury on Saturday as his Sharks drew 22-22 with Munster to book a place in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship (URC).
The Bok yster played on briefly with a strapped knee before he limped off the Kings Park pitch before the end of the first half.
Now, after Rachel’s post, dinge lyk’ie so goed nie and Kolisi’s injury may be far more serious than first suspected.
If this is the case, then the loose forward’s participation at the World Cup later this year in France could be in jeopardy.
“Hey friends! Believing for a miracle. Would really appreciate if you could take a minute out your day to pray with us! (sic),” Rachel wrote on the post.
“I’ve seen God do it before and believe he will do it again.
“Dear brothers and sisters, when troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be perfect and complete, needing nothing.”
Among those who responded included Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk and Anlia Etzebeth and Layla Kolbe, the respective wives of Boks Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe.