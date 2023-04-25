Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury scare appears to be bad, because his wife Rachel is even asking mense to bid. The Bok captain's vrou posted a cryptic Instagram post on Monday, with a photo of Kolisi's strapped hand with the word Jesus written on it. In it, she asks “brothers and sisters” to pray with them.

Kolisi picked up a knee injury on Saturday as his Sharks drew 22-22 with Munster to book a place in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship (URC). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) The Bok yster played on briefly with a strapped knee before he limped off the Kings Park pitch before the end of the first half. Now, after Rachel’s post, dinge lyk’ie so goed nie and Kolisi’s injury may be far more serious than first suspected.

If this is the case, then the loose forward’s participation at the World Cup later this year in France could be in jeopardy. “Hey friends! Believing for a miracle. Would really appreciate if you could take a minute out your day to pray with us! (sic),” Rachel wrote on the post. “I’ve seen God do it before and believe he will do it again.