Managerless Chelsea and Liverpool are both desperate for a morale-boosting Premier League win in their mid-table clash at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night at 9pm. In the blue corner, caretaker coach Bruno Saltor and his stars will be looking to pick up the pieces after Graham Potter was sacked on Sunday night.

Potter was shown the door with the Blues sukkeling in 11th in the league, despite leading the team to the Champions League quarterfinals where they face holders Real Madrid in next week’s first leg. Back in action on Tuesday. #CHELIV pic.twitter.com/w0IfPmgtci — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 2, 2023 The former Brighton boss managed 12 wins, eight draws and 11 defeats in his 31 games since replacing Thomas Tuchel just last September, with Blues owner Todd Boelhy pulling the trigger after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa. With the likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and Roberto de Zerbi linked to the Blues job, caretaker coach Bruno Saltor will take the reins for Liverpool’s visit.

Spurs are in action against Everton tonight and can go third with a win. pic.twitter.com/8IkbcLynFV — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 3, 2023 In the Reds corner, meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp knows they must have to improve with his manne eight points off the Prem top four or he could suffer the same fate as Potter. Must deliver: Jurgen Klopp He admits: “I’m aware that I’m sitting here because of the past, not what’s happening this season. “But I’m not afraid [of getting fired]. I’m here to deliver, not a talisman. I’m really disappointed but we have to find away out [of the slump].”

Following Saturday’s meek 4-1 surrender at Manchester City, Klopp is wary of the new manager bounce at Chelsea. Defeat in Manchester. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/IdjgYogog8 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 1, 2023 Of the need to react, he adds: “As badly as possible. We have to make sure we are ready. “Games like this always have an impact. If you lose, it might be a double blow, but you can win it’s a boost.”