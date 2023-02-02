Spanish rightback Porro joined from Sporting Lisbon on transfer deadline day on an initial loan until the end of the season, with Spurs then obliged to buy his complete transfer fee of £45m.

Tottenham new boy Pedro Porro can’t wait for his first taste of Premier League action, even if it is a baptism of fire against current champions Manchester City.

With fifth-placed Spurs’ next game another test of their Champions League qualification hopes this Sunday against a City side that came from 2-0 down to hammer them 4-2 just two weeks ago, the 23-year-old is ready to fight.

Set to come into the side as the wingback in Conte’s 3-4-3 formation, he tells the club’s website: “Here’s hoping we can start this next period on the right foot and that it’ll be a great one for everyone.

“…[I]t’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid, to play in the Premier League. I hope that it comes true, goes well this Sunday, and that we pick up the win.”