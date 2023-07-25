Robbed of the chance to level the Ashes series and set up a deciding fifth Test at The Oval from Thursday, England will go all out to ensure that Australia don’t win their first series on their soil since 2001.

England were in the driving seat heading into Sunday’s fifth day of the fourth Test, with Australia (317 & 214/5) still 61 runs behind the hosts’ first innings total (592) and England needing five more wickets to seal what would have been a series-leveller.