Robbed of the chance to level the Ashes series and set up a deciding fifth Test at The Oval from Thursday, England will go all out to ensure that Australia don’t win their first series on their soil since 2001.
England were in the driving seat heading into Sunday’s fifth day of the fourth Test, with Australia (317 & 214/5) still 61 runs behind the hosts’ first innings total (592) and England needing five more wickets to seal what would have been a series-leveller.
But then rained washed out the day to ensure that holders Australia keep hold of the Ashes urn by leading 2-1 heading into the final match.
That'll do! The Old Trafford Test is a draw meaning we retain the #Ashes! 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺 pic.twitter.com/MXXrnPHtNG— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 23, 2023
England skipper Ben Stokes says of the result: "It is a tough one to take, playing the cricket we did over the first three days, but it is all part of the journey…
“We have got one game left and we want to go out with a win and draw the series, like in 2019.”