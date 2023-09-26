Handre Pollard isn’t Superman, according to Rassie Erasmus, and mense mustn’t expect miracles from the flyhalf when he plays his first match at the Rugby World Cup against Tonga this week. Pollard is expected to make his comeback for the world champs after heading to France as an injury replacement for hooker Malcolm Marx two weeks back.

And with flyhalf Manie Libbok again failing miserably with the boot in the Springboks’ 13-8 defeat to Ireland on Saturday, the 29-year-old Pollard is seen as the saviour to boot South Africa to glory. Not to be in Paris - thanks for a tough match and well done on the win, @IrishRugby 😔#StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWC2023 #RSAvIRE pic.twitter.com/4PAT8UKzUg — Springboks (@Springboks) September 23, 2023 Not so fast, says SA Rugby’s director of rugby Erasmus. He explains: “You have to see things in perspective. Handre Pollard is not Superman.

“Four weeks ago he was totally not ready to play rugby. He hasn’t even run full pace four or five weeks ago. He has only played 40 minutes of rugby. The #Springboks coaches are not oblivious to the goal-kicking issues and are considering their options - more here: https://t.co/IAvMnAmYl6 👟#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/b9M2LKdD1S — Springboks (@Springboks) September 24, 2023 “He can’t just come on the field and do goal-kicking; he must tackle, pass, do kick-offs, sidestep, do hand-offs, clean out at the rucks. “People think we didn’t pick Handre Pollard because we didn’t want to. That’s not the case. Handre was injured. He has only had 40 minutes of rugby and a week of training with us last week…” Erasmus adds: “Manie [Libbok] is obviously in a bit of a dip with his goal-kicking. He knows it, we know it, the world knows it, everybody keeps on talking about it...