Stormers flanker Junior Pokomela says it doesn’t matter which jersey he wears against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, he will be ready for battle. Coach John Dobson will announce his side for the clash on Friday and without some of their rested top Springboks, the Stormers won’t be at full strength.

But Dobson has preached depth throughout the defending champions’ United Rugby Championship campaign this year and will rely on that depth to beat the Bulls for a fifth time in this tournament. Bring the noise to Loftus Versfeld 🏟



Vodacom @BlueBullsRugby 🆚 @TheStormers



Get your tickets now 👇@Vodacom #URC — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) February 15, 2023 With Dobson still scratching his head about the inclusion of flyhalf Manie Libbok and Deon Fourie, who led the team in their 46-19 win over the Sharks in Durban last time out, and with No.8s Evan Roos and Hacjivah Dayimani out injured, there will be some opportunities for fringe players to step up. Pokomela is one of those players expected to step up and says: “Everyone at the Stormers are ready to step in. The guys have been playing together for a while now and everyone understands the system. We’re prepared for them and we’ll be ready on Saturday.”