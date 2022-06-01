Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United for free at the end of the month, the club announced on Wednesday. With the 29-year-old’s current deal expiring at the end of the month, a statement released by the club reads: “The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract.”

With new coach Erik ten Hag starting his rebuild, Pogba’s announcement doesn’t come as a surprise after having a harde tydjie at the club of late during his second spell at Old Trafford. NEW ERA: United manager Erik ten Hag Having began his United career as a 16-year-old, the then-highly-rated youngster forced his way out of Manchester as a free agent to move to Juventus, where he made his name - winning four Serie A titles. Then in 2016, with Pogba making waves as the most exciting young midfielder in the game, he made the decision to return to United in a then world-record £89m deal.

But the reunion didn’t go as hoped, with only a League Cup and the Europa League title in his maiden 2017-17 season to show for it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) He soon became the scapegoat for United’s decline as a top team, with no other trophies, with a goal in France’s 2018 World Cup final victory making United fans even more kwaad. United’s statement adds: “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United.”

Reports claim that Pogba turned down an offer from bitter rivals Manchester City last month and is expected to rejoin Juve. Once a Red, always a Red 🔴



Thank you for your service, @PaulPogba 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022 POGBA IN SHORT Name: Paul Labile Pogba

Date of birth: 15 March 1993 in Paris, France Man United appearances: 233 Man United goals: 39