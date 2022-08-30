Paul Pogba and his brother Mathias are locked in a lelike family feud, after he claimed that his older broer is part of a gang trying to blackmail him. The France ace, who left Manchester United for Juventus in the off-season, on Sunday released a statement after French police opened an investigation.

In it, he claims that his 32-year-old brother is behind a plot to extort £11m and that he was held hostage in March by armed men in a Paris hotel. So remember when Paul Pogba’s house was burgled whilst he was playing a UCL game for Man Utd and having his World Cup medal and other belongings stolen with his two young sons at home sleeping, yeah won’t surprise me if his brother was involved and masterminding everything. https://t.co/qJjF6fZPa0 — H (@Hasssssss_) August 28, 2022 A judicial source said: “During various hearings, Paul Pogba was able to confide in investigators from the Central Office of Judicial Police Combating Organised Crime that he was trapped by childhood friends, and two hooded men armed with assault rifles.” But his brother hit back on Twitter, claiming that the World Cup winner is lying.

He writes in response to the news of an investigation: “Hahahaha, what I expected has happened: my little brother who is finally starting has shown his true face. Paul Pogba getting exposed by his own brother?



Wowpic.twitter.com/5ZbIwYfw1t — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) August 28, 2022 “Since it was he who started talking to lie to the police and who brought out the info, you can’t blame me. “It's not about money: You implicated me in spite of myself, I almost died because of you, you left me in the hole while fleeing and you want to play the innocent…