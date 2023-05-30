Chelsea on Monday announced Mauricio Pochettino as their new coach.
After finishing 12th in the Premier League following a disastrous campaign which saw both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter shown the door, the Blues hierarchy didn’t hang bal to make the announcement a day after the season had finished.
Argentine Pochettino, 51, takes over from interim coach Frank Lampard after the club finished in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995/96 campaign, after signing a two-year deal with an optional 12-months.
Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023
Announcing the appointment, a statement by the club’s owners reads: “The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the board is proud of.
“We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.”
2022/23 = ✅ pic.twitter.com/iI3Y7S30vy— Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2023
Alles goed en wel, but the outgoing Lampard says the former Southampton and Tottenham coach has a vrag work to do at the club.
Lampard warns Poch: ““The standards collectively have dropped. I can be honest about that now that it’s my last game, I might not see some of them that much any more.
Pochettino’s history tells you he works at clubs of this sort of level and then letting him get to work with the players, he creates a solid identity in a team that can win some games.
“Those things aren’t always overnight things… There’s a lot of work to be done.”
Pochettino joins Chelsea after being out of work since being sacked by Paris St Germain in July last year.