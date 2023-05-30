After finishing 12th in the Premier League following a disastrous campaign which saw both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter shown the door, the Blues hierarchy didn’t hang bal to make the announcement a day after the season had finished.

Chelsea on Monday announced Mauricio Pochettino as their new coach.

Argentine Pochettino, 51, takes over from interim coach Frank Lampard after the club finished in the bottom half of the table for the first time since the 1995/96 campaign, after signing a two-year deal with an optional 12-months.

Chelsea Football Club is pleased to announce Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new head coach! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2023

Announcing the appointment, a statement by the club’s owners reads: “The sporting team conducted a diligent and thoughtful process that the board is proud of.

“We are delighted that Mauricio will be joining Chelsea. Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board.”