Maritzburg United set up a do-or-die final-day clash with Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday for a place in the PSL next season.
The Team of Choice beat Casric Stars 2-0 in Saturday’s penultimate PSL Promotional Playoff clash.
Rowan Human scored the opener after 27 minutes, latching onto a knockdown on the edge of the area before sidefooting into the far post.
Former Stellenbosch captain Rafiq de Goede sealed the win with a fine volley at the back post with 18 minutes to play.
FT | We take all 3 points back home!
Casric Stars FC 0️⃣ - 2️⃣ MUFC
⚽ 27' Rowan Human
⚽ 71' Rafa De Goede
It all comes down to our final match against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium
Heading into Wednesday’s clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium, coach Shuan Bartlett’s Spurs and their hosts Martizburg are on nine and six log points respectively.
🚨 Next Match🚨
🆚️ Cape Town Spurs
🏟️ Harry Gwala Stadium
📅 Wednesday, 14 June 2023
⏲️19h30
📅 Wednesday, 14 June 2023
⏲️19h30
🎟 FREE ENTRY (Collect a ticket at MUFC Office from Monday - Wednesday and at Harry Gwala Stadium entry gates on Wednesday after 14:00).
Ahead of the clash, Bartlett says: “We’ll continue working to ensure we go into the last game and get that goal that we set ourselves at the start of the season, which is promotion back to the PSL.”