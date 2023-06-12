Maritzburg United set up a do-or-die final-day clash with Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday for a place in the PSL next season. The Team of Choice beat Casric Stars 2-0 in Saturday’s penultimate PSL Promotional Playoff clash.

Rowan Human scored the opener after 27 minutes, latching onto a knockdown on the edge of the area before sidefooting into the far post. Former Stellenbosch captain Rafiq de Goede sealed the win with a fine volley at the back post with 18 minutes to play. FT | We take all 3 points back home!



Casric Stars FC 0️⃣ - 2️⃣ MUFC



⚽ 27' Rowan Human

⚽ 71' Rafa De Goede



It all comes down to our final match against Cape Town Spurs on Wednesday at the Harry Gwala Stadium#TeamOfChoice #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/h3YOtZlT4n — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) June 10, 2023 Heading into Wednesday’s clash at the Harry Gwala Stadium, coach Shuan Bartlett’s Spurs and their hosts Martizburg are on nine and six log points respectively.