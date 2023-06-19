Having confirmed his exit from Saudi club Al-Ahli on Thursday, Mosimane was announced as the new head coach of Abu Dhabi giants Al-Wadha on Saturday night.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has taken the reins of UAE club Al-Wadha.

Al-Wadha said in a Twitter post: “Al Wahda Football Club Company announces the completion of contracting procedures with Mr. Pitso Mosimane in order for him to technically lead the first team.

Al Wahda FC Company has signed with the South African Technical Director Pitso Mosimane to lead the first team as a Head Coach.

“The club’s board of directors welcomed Mosimane to the home of the champions, wishing him success in serving the club’s leadership, administration, and fans’ ambitions.”

Al-Wadha have won the UAE Pro League four times - the last coming in 2009/10 - and Bra Jingles will be tasked to bring back the glory days after they missed out on qualification for next season’s Asian Champions League.