Former Al Ahly SC Coach Pitso Mosimane has been appointed as head coach for Saudi Arabia first division outfit Al Ahli Saudi FC. The three time CAF Champions League winner has been without a club since he parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June.

Saudi Arabian side on Twitter confirmed that the 58-year old Mosimane is now their head coach. Welcome, Coach! 💚![CDATA[]]>🤍



Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team#AHLIFC pic.twitter.com/nMtuR4XJ92 — Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) September 25, 2022 The Saudi outfit were shockingly relegated from the Saudi Pro League for the first time in the club’s history after finishing 15th with just 32 points in the previous season. They are currently on seventh position to due poor start of the current season.