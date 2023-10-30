15 Damian Willemse 8 Searched for that moment of magic throughout the match. Two failed drop goal attempts, but was solid under the high ball and made the most metres (65) in the match

14 Kurt-Lee Arendse 8 His try-saving tackle on Rieko Ioane shortly before the break was worth gold. 13 Jesse Kriel 8

Once again enhanced his reputation in the final with a solid display at 13. "Survived" head contact from Sam Cane, which saw the Kiwi captain red carded in the 30th minute. 12 Damian de Allende 8 Almost scored a try straight after the break, but was held up. Then alongside Cheslin Kolbe made a balls-up on defence as Aaron Smith scored his disallowed try in the 54th minute.

11 Cheslin Kolbe 8 Yellow carded with six or so minutes to go for a deliberate knockdown, but Kolbe should not be remembered for that. The birthday boy didn't have the most exciting outing, but work tirelessly throughout the match. 10 Handre Pollard 8

Kicked all of South Africa’s points on the day and provided the calmness at flyhalf that was needed from him. 9 Faf de Klerk 9 De Klerk was like a little terrier on the field, making tackle after tackle for a total of 15 and playing with the sort of fire needed to win World Cups. Conceded a penalty for tackling an All Blacks without the ball, but then again he tackled anything that moved and wore black on the day.

8 Duane Vermeulen 8 Made 42 metres with some barnstorming runs on the day. What a way to end your international career. 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 10

Man of the Match with 28 tackles on the day. Words won't do his performance on the day justice. 6 Siya Kolisi 8.5 The Bok captain led from the front and despite getting a yellow card in the second half, everything he did he did with all he had.

Made a number of impress hits. 5 Franco Mostert 8 Mostert made 16 tackles, which on any day would be a lot. But it only comes in third on the day, next to Du Toit and replacement hooker Deon Fourie with 20 hits.

4 Eben Etzebeth 8 His early flattening of All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’Unga set the tone for the match. Etzebeth was penalised in the lineouts for playing the jumper, but he played his enforcer role expertly. 3 Frans Malherbe 8

The Springboks can always count on big Frans to make some tackles and tackle he did, making 15 of them and also holding his own in the scrums. 2 Deon Fourie 8 Replaced Bongi Mbonambi in the third minute and while he simply couldn't find his jumpers in the lineouts, he made 20 tackles and was a force at the breakdowns.