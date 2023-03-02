Manchester City manager believes Phil Foden has hit his straps at just the right moment, as they are looking to hunt down Arsenal in top spot in the Premier League. Foden, who has struggled with a foot injury and form since returning from the World Cup with England, scored two goals on Tuesday night as City beat Bristol City in the FA Cup.

And with fifth-placed Newcastle lying in wait in the league this weekend, with Arsenal having played Everton last night in the hopes of opening up a five-point lead, Guardiola says of Foden: “His career was always up, up, up. He’s one of our own 🙌



After an incredible 2 goal performance last night, @philfoden makes @EASPORTSFIFA's #TOTW! 🔥



Congrats @PhilFoden! 💙 #ad pic.twitter.com/V2qDmOLy2D — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2023 “This season he struggled a bit and was a bit down. But now he’s back for the best bit of the season.” With only four starts in nine league matches in the new year, Foden agrees saying: “I feel much better with my feet.