Bafana Bafana yster Percy Tau has reportedly withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming international friendlies and will miss the big showdown against Ivory Coast.
Various sources claimed that the 29-year-old forward is out due to “personal reasons”, with the South African Football Association (Safa) media team not providing clarification on request.
Furthermore, Tau’s place has been taken by Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mdu Mdantsane, with Bafana in action against eSwatini this Friday and Hugo Broos’ manne then flying out to Abidjan to face off with the Afcon 2023 host next Tuesday.
Tau’s absence is set to be a big blow for the Belgian, with the former Brighton man netting twice for Al-Ahly in a 3-1 win over Ismaila in an Egyptian Premier League clash on Sunday night.
Bafana will have to be op hulle hoede as they prepare for next month’s World Cup 2026 qualifiers.
eSwatini, 144th in the Fifa rankings, last month held 58th-ranked Burkina Faso to a goalless draw, while Ivory Coast have named an all-star squad for clashes against Morocco and South Africa.
Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset, meanwhile, has called up Galatasaray ace Wilfried Zaha alongside Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller and Brighton’s Simon Adingra in attack.
Franck Kessie, Jean-Michel Seri, Seko Fofana and Ibrahim Sangare are all midfield options. Meanwhile, Serge Aurier will captain the side, with Nottingham Forest defensive partner Willy Boly and Roma star Evan Ndicka in a solid backline.