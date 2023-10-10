Bafana Bafana yster Percy Tau has reportedly withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming international friendlies and will miss the big showdown against Ivory Coast. Various sources claimed that the 29-year-old forward is out due to “personal reasons”, with the South African Football Association (Safa) media team not providing clarification on request.

Furthermore, Tau’s place has been taken by Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Mdu Mdantsane, with Bafana in action against eSwatini this Friday and Hugo Broos’ manne then flying out to Abidjan to face off with the Afcon 2023 host next Tuesday. #ComeShowYourLove #BafanaPride @LeCoqSportif_SA @ENDURADESPORTS @10bet_ZA @banxso @SABC_Sport @CastleLagerSA pic.twitter.com/zzQM0a4F7A — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 9, 2023 Tau’s absence is set to be a big blow for the Belgian, with the former Brighton man netting twice for Al-Ahly in a 3-1 win over Ismaila in an Egyptian Premier League clash on Sunday night. Bafana will have to be op hulle hoede as they prepare for next month’s World Cup 2026 qualifiers.