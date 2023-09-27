Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola joked that he may have to lace up his boots amid his team’s injury crisis ahead of Wednesday’s 9pm League Cup third-round clash with Newcastle. With ysters such as Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones and Bernardo Silva sidelined and midfield lynchpin Rodri starting a three-match ban, Guardiola is not ready to run any more risks to maintain their 100 percent winning start to the season.

And the former Barcelona and Spain legend jokes he may have to come out of retirement to help his span, which could see the return of midfield duo Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic. It's game day! 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/GgHF0zhjDJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 27, 2023 Guardiola explains: “The League Cup is great for all the guys who don’t play regularly. They can play some minutes and that’s perfect. “But for the other players I’m not going to waste one percent of energy… the likes of Kyle [Walker], Ruben [Dias], they are exhausted already.

“That's why we are going to play with the guys who need it, the Academy, maybe me. My back is getting better so I might manage a few minutes!” Morning! 😁 pic.twitter.com/hp03jBRjxU — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 25, 2023 Meanwhile, Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon wants to get his hands on a trophy and is ready to take out Guardiola and his treble winners to achieve his goal. Having inspired the Toon to a record 8-0 Premier League win against Sheffield United at the weekend, the 22-year-old is desperate to go one better after losing to Manchester United in last season’s Wembley decider in February.

The 22-year-old says: “Wednesday is a massive game. “Ultimately, we want a trophy. It felt like we got so far last year in this competition. “So, we want to go one better and if we can KO one the strongest team, it puts us in a really good position.”