Manchester City yster Kevin de Bruyne wants to reward coach Pep Guardiola for signing a new contract by winning more trophies. And that mission starts at the Etihad Stadium tonight at 10pm when they host Liverpool in the last 16 of the League Cup.

Guardiola, whose contract was due to expire next year, gave his players an early Christmas gift by signing a two-year extension last month. Manchester City is going head to head with Liverpool starting on 22 Dec 2022 at 20:00 UTC . The match is a part of the EFL Cup.#MCILIV #ManCity#ManchesterCity #Liverpool #EFLCup #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/OkkpIMOkso — Man City vs Liverpool Live Stream (@spursuktv) December 18, 2022 For De Bruyne it was the perfect lift after the gloom of an early World Cup exit with Belgium. And with nine major trophies under Guardiola so far, De Bruyne says ahead of tonight’s knockout match against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds: “It was great news to hear while we were away.

“Pep has done so much for this football club and I am sure he will continue doing that. “Now I am back with City [after the World Cup] and my focus is on continuing the strong first half of the season that we had to give us the best possible chance of winning trophies.” Zoning in on the Reds, the 31-year-old says it will be a tough encounter without some of their senior stars who have not yet returned after the World Cup.

He adds: “We will obviously be trying to win the game against a tough side.” For keeps: Caoimhin Kelleher Opposing them, Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who was Jurgen Klopp’s penalty-shootout hero in last season’s final victory over Chelsea, says he is playing for keeps against City. The 24-year-old Irishman says: “Our mindset is that we want to win it [the League Cup] again.