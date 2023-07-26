Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has warned opponents that Erling Haaland is more dangerous than ever as they prepare to face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday at 12.30pm. The Norwegian took the Premier League by storm in his debut season last term, banging in a record 36 goals as City won the league and 49 in all as they completed a treble with the FA Cup and Champions League.

And ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Bayern in Tokyo, Guardiola says: "Compared to last season he is fitter.



"He is much better than last season when he arrived. We would love him to be like last season… "He knows what he has to do, we know him and in a few weeks [when the Premier League starts] he will be in better condition than he is now."