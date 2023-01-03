Pele, 82, lost his long battle with bowel cancer last Thursday, with tributes continuing to flood in for the man who will go down in history as one of the best of all time.

World football was in mourning over New Year’s weekend after the only player to have won three World Cups, Brazil legend Pele, died on December 29.

Brazil ace Neymar wrote on Instagram: “I would say before Pelé, football was just a sport. Pelé had changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. [He] gave voice to the poor, blacks and most importantly, gave visibility to Brazil".

Afeição de brasileiros por Pelé comove a imprensa francesa https://t.co/qkNeGKYclP pic.twitter.com/0tkpQfrzIQ — RFI Brasil (@RFI_Br) January 3, 2023

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo writes: “My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular, to the family of Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere "goodbye" to the eternal King Pele will never be enough to express the pain that embraces the whole world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, of today, of always.”

Argentina hero Lionel Messi posted a picture of him and Pele and wrote: “Rest in peace, @pele”