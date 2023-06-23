South Africa’s U20 rugby team will go all out to break an 11-year trophy drought in the Junior World Championship on home soil, starting against Georgia in Stellenbosch on Saturday. With the tournament returning for the first time since 2019 because of Covid-19 disruptions, SA last claimed gold in the 2012 edition – also the last time it was hosted in Mzansi.

And in the words of assistant coach Lumumba Currie: "It would be great [to repeat the success of 2012]. It was the last time we won it and the trophy has not been in South Africa since then..."



🎟 Tickets available online from @Ticketmaster (please note, no tickets will be sold at the match venues) pic.twitter.com/utLI37Xq6I — Junior Springboks (@JuniorBoks) June 22, 2023 Cape flanker Paul de Villiers will lead South Africa into battle at 7pm at the Danie Craven Stadium in their first Pool C match against Georgia, with coach Bafana Nhleko convinced that the pressure of 2012 and home advantage will not get to his span. Nhleko says: “Playing at home is motivation and not a burden. The guys want to play in front of family and friends and have locals to support them.

“Most importantly though, they will be playing for each other as a group. If we do the right things, the momentum and support will grow as we go along. “Coaches will always tell you they need more time, but I think we are ready to play. Mission: Coach Bafana Nhleko. “There is only so much that you can do as coaches and management after all.”

Nhleko adds: “There will be some nerves, but I think come Saturday this team will be ready to go.” Argentina and Italy are the other teams in SA’s pool. SA U20: 15 Hakeem Kunene, 14 Jurenzo Julius , 13 Katlego Letebele, 12 Ethan Hooker, 11 Masande Mtshali, 10 Jean Smith, 9 Imad Khan, 8 Abulele Ndabambi, 7 Ghudian van Reenen, 6 Paul de Villiers (captain), 5 JF van Heerden, 4 Coetzee Le Roux, 3 Mawande Mdanda, 2 Juann Else and 1 Phatu Ganyane. Replacements: 16 SJ Kotze, 17 Corne Lavagna, 18 Zachary Porthen, 19 Jannes Potgieter, 20 Gcinokuhle Mdletshe, 21Neil Le Roux, 22 Damian Markus and 23 Michael Annies.