An Ashes Test that remained unpredictable from the first ball to the last had one constant – Australia opener Usman Khawaja. While England’s risk-takers ripped up the Test-match textbook, Khawaja showed that old-fashioned values still have a place in the brave new world.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins grabbed the headlines at Edgbaston on Tuesday night with a masterful 44* in a 55-run match-winning partnership with Nathan Lyon (16*) as the visitors reached their 281 victory target with two wickets to spare. Good morning Australia, we've got some pretty good news for you 😉#Ashes pic.twitter.com/kRgNnusl38 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 20, 2023 But without deserved Man of the Match Khawaja, Australia would have been bounced out by England’s Bazball. The Pakistan-born 36-year-old struck a magnificent 141 in the first innings to help Australia to 386 all out in reply to England’s 393/8 declared.