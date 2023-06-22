An Ashes Test that remained unpredictable from the first ball to the last had one constant – Australia opener Usman Khawaja.
While England’s risk-takers ripped up the Test-match textbook, Khawaja showed that old-fashioned values still have a place in the brave new world.
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins grabbed the headlines at Edgbaston on Tuesday night with a masterful 44* in a 55-run match-winning partnership with Nathan Lyon (16*) as the visitors reached their 281 victory target with two wickets to spare.
Good morning Australia, we've got some pretty good news for you 😉#Ashes pic.twitter.com/kRgNnusl38— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) June 20, 2023
But without deserved Man of the Match Khawaja, Australia would have been bounced out by England’s Bazball.
The Pakistan-born 36-year-old struck a magnificent 141 in the first innings to help Australia to 386 all out in reply to England’s 393/8 declared.
He then chipped in with a painstaking 65 in the second innings in reply to England’s 273.
Then at 227/8, Australia looked dead and buried, before skipper Cummins’ heroics.
But the skipper knows Khawaja was the real hero, saying: “He showed incredible composure in both innings. He didn’t get caught up in anything. He has been a class player the last few years and I’m really happy for him.”