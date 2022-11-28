Australia recovered from a 21-point deficit in the second half to beat Wales 39-34 at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. Wales had been 34-13 ahead after 55 minutes but then saw the visitors fight their way back for a memorable win.

Winger Mark Nawaqanitawase scored two tries to lead the comeback as the Wallabies outscored Wales five tries to four. Full-Time: Wales 34, Australia 39.

An incredible comeback from the Wallabies who were 34-13 down with 23 minutes to go.https://t.co/G4OR9RrrbX — WalesOnline Rugby (@WalesRugby) November 26, 2022 Defeat for the hosts followed the embarrassment of last week’s home loss to Georgia. Two tries in the space of 10 minutes from Nawaqanitawase, who had won his first cap just a fortnight ago, sparked the comeback after Wales had been 20-13 ahead at the break and then stretched their lead with two early second-half tries.