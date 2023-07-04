Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids expects a “titanic battle” up front against the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship opener at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. South Africa enter the match never having lost to Australia in seven outings at the ground, but Davids knows that under new coach Eddie Jones the Wallabies are a different beast.

He says: "Eddie [Jones] is a coach who understands the importance of set piece dominance in Test rugby.



"So, it will be a titanic battle in the set pieces, scrums, and mauls. "It will also be important for us to play in the right areas of the field and execute our kicking game and defensive plan well.

"They'll be up for this challenge. And looking at their team they have a good balance of experienced and talented young players."

Lock Marvin Orie agrees with his mentor, saying: "They have very good players from No.1 to No.8, so they'll come out guns blazing." Then he warns: "That said, we've had a good few weeks of training where the focus has been on ourselves. We have a few more days before the first Test so we'll look at their strengths as well."