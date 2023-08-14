The England captain was sent off after smashing his shoulder into the face of Wales forward Taine Basham in the sort of no-arms tackle that earned him a four-game ban earlier this season when playing for Saracens.

All the talk after England’s 19-17 win over Wales on Saturday was about Owen Farrell’s dangerous-tackle red card and how many World Cup games he might miss because of a ban.

That ban was reduced by a match for attending “tackle school” – which he can do only once – so a minimum of another four would look the most probable outcome.

England overcome Wales in Twickenham encounter#ENGvWAL | #SummerNationsSeries — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 12, 2023

That would rule him out of England’s remaining two warm-ups against Ireland and Fiji and their first two World Cup games against Argentina and Japan – their biggest pool rivals.

England, meanwhile, bounced back after last week’s defeat to Wales, even after being reduced to 12 men with further cards for Ellis Genge and Tomos Williams, with Maro Itoje scoring a late try and George Ford converting the decisive penalty four minutes from the end.