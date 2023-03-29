Ou man Frans Steyn’s latest injury setback is a blow to his hopes of featuring for the Springboks at a fourth Rugby World Cup in six months’ time, in what is likely to be his last Test season.

The 35-year-old utility back injured his knee in Friday’s 32-7 win for the Free State Cheetahs against the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup, and was not included in a 25-man touring squad that left for France on Tuesday, to face Toulon in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.