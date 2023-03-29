Ou man Frans Steyn’s latest injury setback is a blow to his hopes of featuring for the Springboks at a fourth Rugby World Cup in six months’ time, in what is likely to be his last Test season.
The 35-year-old utility back injured his knee in Friday’s 32-7 win for the Free State Cheetahs against the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup, and was not included in a 25-man touring squad that left for France on Tuesday, to face Toulon in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie says: “He was at the doctor on Saturday and let us know it didn’t look good. I guess we’ll have to make peace with that.”
💥Next Toyota Cheetahs EPCR Round of 16 Match💥— Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) March 29, 2023
🏉Toyota Cheetahs vs RC Toulon🏉
📅 Saturday, 01 April 2023
⏲️ 13h00 (SA Time)
🏟️ Stade Felix Mayol, Toulon
Watch live on SuperSport. 🎥@ToyotaSA pic.twitter.com/nmQw63vJ4n
Fourie revealed that Steyn has injured the same knee that ruled the two-time World Cup winner out of the Boks’ end-of-year tour to Europe in 2022.
Meanwhile, Cape-born Sharks winger Thaakir Abrahams is bound for France after signing a two-year deal to join French Top 14 club Lyon from 1 July.