The wait for competitive club soccer is finally over at 7.30pm on Friday night, when PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Sekhukhune United. With the last ball kicked on the local front on May 20 and on May 28 in the Premier League, fans have been uitgehonger for months for some action for months on end.

But from Friday onwards, it’s coming thick and fast with Kapenaars having three spanne in the PSL. And Stellenbosch FC, Cape Town Spurs and Cape Town City want to rukkie ding. The wait is over! It's time to begin our #DStvPrem title defence! Tomorrow, we begin our campaign with your #𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐏![CDATA[]]>𝐏![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐓 🥁![CDATA[]]>💛



⚽ Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns

📆 04 August

⏰ 19H30

🏟 Peter Mokaba Stadium

🏆 DStv Premiership

📺 SS 202

📲 #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/WPNereFChU — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 3, 2023 Stellies get the Kaapse action off to a blockbuster start at the Danie Craven Stadium when they host Orlando Pirates on Saturday night at 8pm, before Spurs tackle TS Galaxy in Mbombela at 3pm on Sunday and City host Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium at 5.30pm to close out the weekend action. Maroons coach Steve Barker has been besig in the transfer market and hopes to have the transfer of ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogela Sekgota done before kickoff as his eighth new signing.

𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗛 𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗢![CDATA[]]>𝗨![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗠![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗡![CDATA[]]>𝗧![CDATA[]]>🔥



HOME FOR OUR FIRST MATCH OF 23/24!



🆚 Polokwane City

🗓 Sunday 6 August

🏆 #DStvPrem

⌚️ 17:30PM

🏟 Athlone Stadium

📺 Televised

🎫 https://t.co/EsUekJgqLa#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/ZfWodgoJBY — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 1, 2023 He says of his facing Bucs: “We started at home to Pirates last season too, so we’re looking forward to going on better [following that 1-1 draw].” Spurs are back in the top flight after five years and coach Shaun Bartlett has demanded a fast start, saying: “Many people say ‘it’s not out you start, it’s how you finish’. But have different opinion and I want a good start against TS Galaxy on Sunday.” City boss Eric Tinkler, meanwhile, will be without defensive stalwarts Taariq Fielies and Lorenzo Gordinho for his opening game.

REG: Spurs’ Ashley Cupido. Hinting at a formation change ahead of their clash against Polokwane, he says: “Defensively last season we were great. It only makes sense that it’s been our primary focus. “It might sound counterintuitive, but securing our goal means we can focus on scoring goals.” WEEKEND’S PSL FIXTURES