Stormers defence coach Norman Laker has likened their European Champions Cup baptism in France last weekend to playing in an Argentina football derby. Laker says the last time he experienced a noisy crowd like the one they encountered in their first ever Champions Cup match in Clermont was when he watched a football match in Argentina.

A tough second half at Stade Marcel Michelin. Well played @ASMOfficiel, we'll see you in Cape Town in January. #ASMvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/RcJxDVCQmX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 10, 2022 He explains: “It was our first time playing Clermont in France, a lot of people told us it’s a historical ground and it’s not going to be easy to beat a fully-loaded Clermont side in Clermont. “The vibe was something I’ve never experienced before… the last time I had that was a football game between River Plate v Newell’s [Old Boys] in Argentina. The amount of noise around the field was something special and I think we did well in the circumstances. But we also let ourselves down in certain areas.” With Clermont’s yellow army beating their drums and making a helse noise, the Stormers did well in the first half to take a 14-3 lead, but then slipped in the second to ultimately go down 24-14.

That's half-time at a chilly Stade Marcel Michelin where the DHL Stormers have scored the only try and take an 11-point lead into the break. #ASMvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/YxyXSSW0hu — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) December 10, 2022 Back home this week for their second Champions Cup match against London Irish, the manne couldn’t be happier. It’s been a while since they played on their own turf, with their last ‘home’ match in the United Rugby Championship being played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium because Cape Town Stadium was bring prepped for the CT Sevens. Of their homecoming, Laker adds: “It’s going to be nice to play at home again, the last game at Cape Town Stadium was against Scarlets [on November 25].”