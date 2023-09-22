Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana vowed to improve with the Red Devils feeling the heat ahead of their Premier League trip to Burnley this weekend. Onana and his struggling span are on a three-match losing streak in all competitions following Wednesday night’s 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich in their first match of this season’s Champions League.

The £47m arrival from Inter Milan in the offseason has now conceded 14 goals in the last five games, including a howler to allow Leroy Sane’s opening goal. Two sleeps until our return to Turf Moor 🤩 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 21, 2023 And the Cameroon man held up his hands, saying: “This is the life of a goalkeeper. After my mistake we lost control of the game. “It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I'm the one who let the team down.

“My start in Manchester hasn’t been so good, not how I want. This was one of my worst games.” United coach Erik ten Hag believes his span have no luck as they look to climb the Prem log from their lowly 13th position with just six points from five games. The Dutchman says: “We are in a period, a lot is going against us. We have to make our own luck. We’ve played great teams in the last three games.”