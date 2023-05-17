The on-loan Bayern Munich star missed Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves with a meniscal injury as United ended a two-match losing streak to reignite their push for a Champions League spot, with Liverpool breathing down their necks.

Manchester United will be without midfielder Marcel Sabitzer for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The January arrival has played a crucial role for Erik ten Hag’s side, as they ended a six-year wait for a trophy with the League Cup and set up a June 3 FA Cup final against cross-town rivals Manchester City.

Making 18 appearances and scoring three goals, Sabitzer also scored a penalty in the League Cup semifinal penalty-shootout win over Brighton.

United have not yet indicated if his future lies at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season, with the Austrian still having two years left on his Bayern contract.