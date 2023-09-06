Former France flanker Olivier Magne says the All Blacks kan maar gaan slaap at this year’s World Cup in his country. Magne, who played 89 Tests for Les Bleus between 1997 and 2007, believes that after their 35-7 record pak slae against South Africa that this All Blacks side is the worst in New Zealand Rugby history and that there are only three teams that can in the title - France, Ireland and South Africa.

Writing for French publication, Magne explains: “To me, the big three of this World Cup is France, SA and Ireland. Former France loose forward Olivier Magne has labelled New Zealand's 2023 World Cup squad as the weakest All Blacks team in history ahead of the tournament opener in Paris. https://t.co/AKItboL9qr — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) September 5, 2023 “I am especially worried about this New Zealand team.” He adds: “South Africa’s display against New Zealand is significant for the world of rugby.