The Stormers are out to cap a wonderful year for the franchise by beating the Lions at Cape Town Stadium at 7pm on oujaarsaand to end the year unbeaten at home. The United Rugby Championship champs beat the Bulls 37-20 last week to climb to second place on the log after nine matches.

Where is your team? 👀#BKTURC #URC pic.twitter.com/biY85mCRQt — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) December 27, 2022 And while they have beaten everyone in their path on home soil in 2022, coach John Dobson’s and his manskappe will remember that it was the Lions who last had them tasting defeat on home soil, beating the Capetonians 37-19 on December 4 last year. Mastermind: Boss John Dobson. Since then, the Stormers have won 17 home games on the trot, including two played as home games away from Cape Town Stadium - one at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch and the other at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. One of those games was played in the European Champions Cup and the rest in the URC.