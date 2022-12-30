The Stormers are out to cap a wonderful year for the franchise by beating the Lions at Cape Town Stadium at 7pm on oujaarsaand to end the year unbeaten at home.
The United Rugby Championship champs beat the Bulls 37-20 last week to climb to second place on the log after nine matches.
And while they have beaten everyone in their path on home soil in 2022, coach John Dobson’s and his manskappe will remember that it was the Lions who last had them tasting defeat on home soil, beating the Capetonians 37-19 on December 4 last year.
Since then, the Stormers have won 17 home games on the trot, including two played as home games away from Cape Town Stadium - one at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch and the other at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.
One of those games was played in the European Champions Cup and the rest in the URC.
Looking to end the year on a high with the perfect home record, wing Leolin Zas tells the team’s website: “It’s been a great year and it’s always an incredible occasion to play at DHL Stadium. I realised on Friday night again [against the Bulls] what a big difference the fans make to us – I was so happy with the turnout of around 30 000 people. Our fans are just something else… they just bring out the best of us.
“We’ve been putting in the work and are all excited for Saturday. We cannot wait for it and are looking forward to ending the year off on a high. I know we will pull it off.”
Dobson will name his squad for the clash on Friday.