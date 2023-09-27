It’s now or never for coach Allister Coetzee and his Namibia team in their final match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup against Uruguay in Lyon on Wednesday at 5.45pm.
Out to win a first ever match in World Cups, Namibia are currently bottom of the log in Pool A and face a Uruguay team that is also looking for its first win this year.
🇳![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇺![CDATA[]]>🇾![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐁![CDATA[]]>𝐘 𝐖![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐃 𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐔![CDATA[]]>𝐏 𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐓![CDATA[]]>𝐂![CDATA[]]>𝐇 4️⃣ 🏉— Namibia Rugby (@namibia_rugby) September 25, 2023
.
Here's the Namibia team for their fourth and final #RugbyWorldCup2023 match against Uruguay in Lyon 💪![CDATA[]]>🏽
.#RWC2023 #NAMvURU #BornToBeBrave pic.twitter.com/CRtsOpx90t
Coetzee says they will rely on an old Gary Player saying. He explains: “It’s an old cliché it’s been used by one of South Africa’s best golfers, Gary Player: he says you make your own luck.
“It is up to us and how we are going to finish this one. The players know that a game like this and what a win means for the country - it can change a lot. So we will pitch up. It’s important for us to get over that final hurdle.”