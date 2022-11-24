World Cup holders France suffered on Tuesday night another injury blow after leftback Lucas Hernandez was ruled out with a torn ACL.
The Bayern Munich star joins Karim Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante on the sidelines after picking up the injury in the lead-up to Australia’s opener in Les Bleus 4-1 Group D win.
A Champions performance from Les Bleus ✅#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/EjayQsZijw— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 22, 2022
France roared back through Adrien Rabiot and an Olivier Giroud double, which lifted him alongside Thierry Henry as France’s leading all-time goalscorer with 51 strikes. Kylian Mbappe wrapped up the scoring.