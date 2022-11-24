World Cup holders France suffered on Tuesday night another injury blow after leftback Lucas Hernandez was ruled out with a torn ACL.

The Bayern Munich star joins Karim Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe, Christopher Nkunku, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante on the sidelines after picking up the injury in the lead-up to Australia’s opener in Les Bleus 4-1 Group D win.