Novak Djokovic has equalled Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, but the Serb ace insists he has not clocked tennis yet. Djokovic scooped up a fourth US Open crown in the early hours of Monday night with a straight-sets over Daniil Medvedev, klapping the Russian 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

The 36-year-old Serb needs just one more major title to take the record outright. A picture perfect US Open for Novak. pic.twitter.com/foDoI47sgQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2023 And with his favourite tournament up next - January’s Australian Open, which he was won an incredible 10 times - he says he is ready for his shot at history. Speaking on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in New York, he says of his career: “It obviously means the world to me. I’m really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport…

“I never thought I would be here but the last couple of years I thought I had a shot at history. Why not grab it when it is presented?” 🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆



Meet the champions of the US Open. pic.twitter.com/3JDkkJwS8S — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2023 But Djokovic has even more goals, according to coach Goran Ivanisevic. The Croatian legend says the Djoker is targeting an Olympic gold medal, with the Serb planning to compete at 2028 Olympic Games, after next year’s Games in Paris.