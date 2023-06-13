With a world record 23 Grand Slam titles in the bag - one more than Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who dropped to 113rd in the world after not playing in Paris because of injury - Djokovic is statistically the best tennis player ever.

After reclaiming top spot on the ATP rankings following his triumph at the French Open, world No.1 Novak Djokovic insists it is “disrespectful” to hail him as the greatest player of all time.

But the 36-year-old says: “I don’t want to say that I am the greatest, because I feel it’s disrespectful towards all the great champions in different eras of our sport that was played in completely different way than it is played today.

“So I leave those kinds of discussions of who is the greatest to someone else. I have of course huge faith and confidence and belief in myself and for everything that I am and who I am and what I am capable of doing.”

Despite becoming the oldest ever French Open champion, he warns he is far from finished.