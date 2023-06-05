Djokovic, who is seeded third for the tournament, never looked like going down to his 27-year-old opponent, and will next face 11th seed Russian-born ace Karen Khachanov, who beat Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego (1-6, 6-4, 7-6 and 6-1) on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic cruised into the French Open quarterfinal on Sunday, klapping Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2.

Fourth-round action continues on Monday, when fourth-seed and last year’s finalist Casper Ruud faces Chilean Nicolas Jarry at 12.15pm.

🚨 Novak Djokovic just broke another record.



With today's victory, Djokovic has now made the quarterfinals 17 times at the French Open, breaking the record once held by Nadal. ✅



His pursuit of history is relentless.



The dream is just three matches away. pic.twitter.com/m6BAi8q3O5 — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) June 4, 2023

Sixth-seed Holger Rune takes to court at the same time for his clash with Argentina’s 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Cerundolo’s fellow Argentina Tomas Martin Etcheverry crosses swords with Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the late afternoon clash, with Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and German Alexander Zverev locking horns in the late match at 8.15pm.