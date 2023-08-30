Unable to play at last year’s event due to being unvaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic had not been seen on the Flushing Meadows hard courts since his loss to Daniil Medvedev in the 2021 final.

Novak Djokovic made a stunning return to the US Open by storming past Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-0, 6-2 and 6-3 on Monday to reclaim the world No.1 ranking and take the first step towards matching Margaret Court’s record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

And fans let the 36-year-old know they had missed him, showering the Serb with applause as he emerged from the tunnel onto Arthur Ashe Stadium court

And he did not disappoint, booking his second round spot against Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Wednesday with ease.

Of his return, Djokovic says: “I was excited to go out on the court, it has been a couple of years so to come in front of you guys is always a pleasure.”