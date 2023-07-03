Novak Djokovic has Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles as well as a 24th major in his sights as he closes in on a first calendar Grand Slam in 54 years. Fresh from breaking out of a tie with Rafael Nadal for 23 Slams at the French Open, the 36-year-old Djokovic will comfortably be the overwhelming favourite at the All England Club when he starts his title defence against Argentine Pedro Cachin on Monday at 2.30pm.

With a 10th Australian Open and third Roland Garros already wrapped up this season, an eighth Wimbledon triumph would leave Djokovic needing just the US Open in September to emulate Rod Laver's sweep of all four majors in 1969. Djokovic has won the title on his last four visits to Wimbledon and has not lost on Centre Court since the 2013 final. He says ahead of Monday's first match: "When I enter Centre Court, it just awakens something in me and I'm able to perform at a very high level.

“Grass courts are the rarest surface we have in the sport, which is contrary to what you had maybe 40, 50, 60 years ago where you played three out of four slams on grass. “It does take time more than any other surface to really get used to it. But I think in the past 10 years of my career, I’ve adapted very quickly. I think the results here are a testament to that.” SELECTED SW19 MATCHES ON MONDAY