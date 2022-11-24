Cristiano Ronaldo won’t have any trane for Manchester United as he eyes up Ghana at the World Cup at the 974 Stadium today (6pm).
Involved in a bitter breakup with United, with the news that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the club mutually agreed that he would leave following an explosive unauthorised interview with Piers Morgan last week, CR7 is min gespin.
Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022
The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC
With a club statement reading: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” Ronaldo took to social media to say goodbye.
The 37-year-old writes: “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.”
November 22, 2022
With owners the Glazers then also confirming that they are looking to potentially sell the club, with reports putting the asking price at £5bn, Ronaldo’s sole focus is now on the sport’s richest prize, where he is looking to guide Portugal to their first World Cup gold.
His coach Fernando Santos says “ We have not discussed the Ronaldo issue as a squad”.The conversation has never been brought up.The players are very convinced and their focus is on the game.We saw what happened to Argentina, so we have to focus’.
But, Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus wants to stop CR7 and his pals in hul spore in their Group H clash by continuing his good scoring form.
The Ajax Amsterdam ace has been in top form, scoring 10 goals this term, including four in six Champions League matches.
And he warns there is more to come, telling Star Connect: “What you see is just the beginning. I’m motivated to do more… there is still part of my game I can improve.”