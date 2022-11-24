Cristiano Ronaldo won’t have any trane for Manchester United as he eyes up Ghana at the World Cup at the 974 Stadium today (6pm). Involved in a bitter breakup with United, with the news that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the club mutually agreed that he would leave following an explosive unauthorised interview with Piers Morgan last week, CR7 is min gespin.

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022 With a club statement reading: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” Ronaldo took to social media to say goodbye. The 37-year-old writes: “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.” pic.twitter.com/OZJAW7HSJM — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2022 With owners the Glazers then also confirming that they are looking to potentially sell the club, with reports putting the asking price at £5bn, Ronaldo’s sole focus is now on the sport’s richest prize, where he is looking to guide Portugal to their first World Cup gold.

Support: Fernando Santos His coach Fernando Santos says “ We have not discussed the Ronaldo issue as a squad”.The conversation has never been brought up.The players are very convinced and their focus is on the game.We saw what happened to Argentina, so we have to focus’. But, Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus wants to stop CR7 and his pals in hul spore in their Group H clash by continuing his good scoring form. On a mission: Mohammed Kudus The Ajax Amsterdam ace has been in top form, scoring 10 goals this term, including four in six Champions League matches.