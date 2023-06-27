Cape Town City have reportedly turned down a stewige R9-million offer for Cameroon midfielder Brice Ambina. The 21-year-old, who was signed from Renaissance FC last year, is a wanted man outside of South Africa, with iDiski Times reporting that Latvia champions Riga FC have made a moerse bid which was rejected by the Capetonians.

Contracted until 2026, Ambina made 30 appearances for City in all competitions last season, scoring once. Elsewhere in the Mother City, Cape Town Spurs are looking to add some names to their ranks following their promotion from the First Division. Ready to buy: Spurs’ Efstathiou.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu Spurs CEO Ari Efstathiou says they are definitely going to spend on new players.

He tells Kickoff: “The number of players that are being offered to us is incredible, because of the type of club that we are. “Next season, our number one target is to stabilise the team, build a strong foundation for the future, and bring a few youngsters to excite the South African soccer fans. Morty is remaining with the Urban Warriors! 💪![CDATA[]]>🏼#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#PSL#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/5X9TNgrOwh — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 24, 2023 “I think anything between six to 10 players will do for us.”