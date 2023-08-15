Neymar is the latest superstar to join the Saudi Pro League gravy train in a shock transfer on Monday. The 31-year-old Brazil forward will join Al-Hilal in a £77.5m move from Paris St Germain and will earn a reported £160m over his two-year deal with the Riyadh club.

Having completed his medical on Monday, Neymar will team up with the likes of Senegal star Kalidou Koulibaly and Portugal midfield ace Ruben Neves who had both joined the club from the Premier League in pre-season. Neymar Jr to Al Hilal, deal now signed! All documents are completed — and medical tests were also successfully passed earlier today 🔵![CDATA[]]>🇸![CDATA[]]>🇦



🛩️ Told Neymar is expected to travel to Saudi later this week, not on Tuesday per current plan.



Deal sealed, Ney joins Saudi league. pic.twitter.com/HpmTfMrrot — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023 After six years in Paris, Neymar is still the most expensive player in football history after joining the Ligue 1 giants from Barcelona for £190m in 2017. The tricky yster is the next groot naam to move to the lucrative Saudi league after five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo paved the way with a move to Al-Nassr in December.

Since then it’s been a free-for-all, with some of Europe’s most illustrious names cashing in. Ronaldo has been joined at Al-Nassr by ex-Manchester United teammate Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and African Player of the Year Sadio Mane. Prem import: Ruben Neves Meanwhile, rivals and champions Al-Ittihad have signed Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema, 2018 World Cup winner N’Golo Kante and Fabinho from Liverpool.