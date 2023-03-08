Despite not making the cut for the T20I squad against the West Indies, the Proteas door is still open for former captain Faf du Plessis.
The 38-year-old T20 star was rumoured to be on his way back into the national team after last representing South Africa in a T20 in 2020.
But, despite performing in leagues around the world including the recently-concluded SA20 tournament where he scored the second-most runs, Du Plessis again missed out on a recall.
Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe explains: “There were conversations before the World Cup with the then-selection panel and coach and those talks were concluded. But we’ve always been open to talks with freelance players.
“Having spoken to coach Rob [Walter], he is very much interested to resume those conversations and see how best all of us can work together moving forward.
“From a CSA point of view, we’re happy to engage and see how we find the best way forward.”