The 38-year-old T20 star was rumoured to be on his way back into the national team after last representing South Africa in a T20 in 2020.

Despite not making the cut for the T20I squad against the West Indies, the Proteas door is still open for former captain Faf du Plessis.

But, despite performing in leagues around the world including the recently-concluded SA20 tournament where he scored the second-most runs, Du Plessis again missed out on a recall.

Faf du Plessis is likely to make a comeback in South Africa's T20 team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/W6BVHexRWW — SportsBash (@thesportsbash) March 7, 2023

Cricket South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe explains: “There were conversations before the World Cup with the then-selection panel and coach and those talks were concluded. But we’ve always been open to talks with freelance players.

“Having spoken to coach Rob [Walter], he is very much interested to resume those conversations and see how best all of us can work together moving forward.