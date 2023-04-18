Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker got his wish of a home Nedbank Cup semifinal and he believes his cup upstarts can go all the way. The Maroons will face Sekhukhune United in the final on the weekend of May 6 as their reward for their sensational 2-1 comeback upset of holders Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.

Win that game and they will face the winner of the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in South Africa’s FA Cup final. 🏆Nedbank Cup - Semifinals draw:



Babina Noko are set to lock horns with Stellenbosch FC away in the Nedbank Cup last 4



What do you think of the draw Dinoko ?



🦔![CDATA[]]>🦔![CDATA[]]>🦔#Adibahlabe #NedbankCup2023 pic.twitter.com/55xZ3IDPbm — Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) April 16, 2023 Having played all their games away from their Danie Craven Stadium home, with Athlone Stadium as their alternative venue, Barker is happy anywhere in the Cape, saying ahead of Sunday night’s draw: “We’re having a good cup run, so I think if we’re at home for a semifinal, whether at Danie Craven or Athlone.” With this span driven by the memory of slain teammate Oshwin Andries, Barker adds: “The first match after Oshwin’s passing was the Nedbank Cup game at Athlone and we had a really good performance against Swallows and won 3-0.