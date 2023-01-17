Stormers coach John Dobson is feeling like the “Lord of the Flys”, even with Springbok Manie Libbok out with concussion. Libbok dropped like a sak aartappels following a high-speed kop-aan-kop botsing with London Irish fullback Ben Loader in their European Champions Cup clash on Sunday.

While the English fullback got a straight red card for his actions, Libbok will miss Saturday’s final first-round Champions Cup match against Clermont. The @ChampionsCup play-offs unofficially start here at DHL Stadium on Saturday night. All to play for, so expect fireworks 🎆



🎫 https://t.co/oyBXgkxu9e#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/9lKjUOxshE — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 17, 2023 The Stormers only need one log point from that match to book their place in the Round of 16 and even with Libbok out, Dobson is confident. Of possible replacements for the 25-year-old, Dobson says: “We’ve got options at 10… Damian Willemse, Jean-luc du Plessis, Kade Wolhuter - we’ll be fine there.”

Concerned: Stormers coach John Dobson Stormers flanker Deon Fourie was also a victim of a red-card offence, cleaned out by Ciaran Parker while stealing a ball at the breakdown. A number of red cards have been shown recently for contact to the head area, with Dobson admitting it is an issue in rugby. Option: Kade Wolhuter With player-safety high on the priority list, Dobson admits there is a difference between the two incidents.