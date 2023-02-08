Wrexham and their Hollywood owners' FA Cup dream came to an end on Tuesday after the Welsh non-league club conceded two stoppage-time goals in a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United in their fourth-round replay. Owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, fifth-tier National League side Wrexham were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition but late goals from Billy Sharp and Sander Berge gave Sheffield United the win at Bramall Lane.

Wrexham had been on the brink of a famous victory over the Championship (second-tier) side in the original tie at the Racecourse Ground before United scored late on to salvage a 3-3 draw. Rewriting the history books ✨@Wrexham_AFC became the first non-league team to score 15 goals in an FA Cup campaign (first round onwards) since @bishopafc in 1954-55 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qxe9WrRkHa — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 8, 2023 On Tuesday, Wrexham's Paul Mullin scored a 59th-minute penalty to cancel out Anel Ahmedhodzic's opener and had another spot kick saved in the 72nd minute when the score was still 1-1. "So proud of these boys. And the 4,000 plus away supporters who gave it all," Reynolds, of 'Deadpool' fame, wrote on Twitter.