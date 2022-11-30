France boss Didier Deschamps rubbished reports that Karim Benzema will return to boost his World Cup squad ahead of tonight’s 5pm final World Cup Group C clash with Tunisia. The Ballon d’Or holder was ruled out with a thigh muscle tear on the eve of the tournament and Deschamps confirmed that the striker will not be back.

Karim Benzema With the defending champions already qualified for the knockouts, the boss admits he will rotate his squad, but he won’t make it easy for Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. He says: “I have to manage the squad and yes there will be changes, but I don’t want to make it too comfortable for Tunisia.” With the French guaranteed a place in the last-16, bottom side Tunisia - with one point - are fighting with second-placed Australia (with three points) and Denmark (in third with one point) for the runners-up spot.