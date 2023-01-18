Stormers centre Ruhan Nel could easily have won the Man of the Match award in their 28-14 Champions Cup win over London Irish on the weekend. It surprisingly went to Damian Willemse after Nel fumbled a touchdown in-goal with the last move of the game.

But the outside centre was simply in outstanding form throughout the 80 minutes, reading Irish’s defence like a recitation. Surprise: Damian Willemse His pressure led to two interceptions - one ending in a try for himself and the other - when he charged down a cross kick - ending with wing Angelo Davids fumbling the ball with an open tryline. Of reading the game at No.13, Nel tells the Stormers website: “The way we as a system defend, it often requires decisions that need to be made sometimes in the moment.

“It’s tricky because if you get it wrong teams find a lot of space out wide, but if we get it right, it’s the most beautiful thing to see. So it’s high risk for high reward. “I take a lot of pride in wearing the No. 13 and the responsibility that comes with it…” The Stormers lost to Clermont the last time they met in France, with the Capetonians going down 24-14 after leading 14-3 at the break.