Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi will do everything possible to return to play as soon as possible, according to head coach Jacques Nienaber.
It took them a paar dae, but the Bok management have finally acknowledged the serious injury to their charismatic leader and 2019 World Cup hero.
SA Rugby said in an official statement on Wednesday that they would be monitoring the rehabilitation of Sharks flanker Kolisi, following surgery on an injury suffered to his right knee in a recent United Rugby Championship match.
With the operation done, the hard work now starts for #Springboks captain Siya Kolisi on his road to recovery
Nienaber says: “We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible.”
The 31-year-old underwent the operation on Friday and Springbok team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will continue to monitor his recovery and rehabilitation.
Kolisi and his wife Rachel have posted videos and pictures of him in hospital and then leaving to begin his recovery, and they have thanked the supporters for all the good wishes.
The surgery has placed Kolisi in a race against time to prove his fitness for the World Cup, with the Bokke set to announce the 33-man squad that will travel to France in August.
However, while it is hoped that the surgery will give the 31-year-old the best possible chance of recovering in time, Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when he may be able to return to play.