Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi will do everything possible to return to play as soon as possible, according to head coach Jacques Nienaber. It took them a paar dae, but the Bok management have finally acknowledged the serious injury to their charismatic leader and 2019 World Cup hero.

SA Rugby said in an official statement on Wednesday that they would be monitoring the rehabilitation of Sharks flanker Kolisi, following surgery on an injury suffered to his right knee in a recent United Rugby Championship match. With the operation done, the hard work now starts for #Springboks captain Siya Kolisi on his road to recovery - more here: https://t.co/3cKjLHCAd2 🙌#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/LfBvKGvgpO — Springboks (@Springboks) May 3, 2023 Nienaber says: “We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know that he will do everything possible to return to play soon as possible.” The 31-year-old underwent the operation on Friday and Springbok team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will continue to monitor his recovery and rehabilitation.